2020 Australian Senior Track Championship – Cancelled

27th July 2020

In response to the ongoing developments and health concerns in relation to Covid-19 and Government imposed restrictions on travel and border closures, the Tamworth Motorcycle Club (TMCC) in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA) have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Australian Senior Track Championship schedule for 19th – 20th September at Qurindi Showgrounds in NSW.

With daily Government policies in relation to Covid-19 travel, border closures and restrictions the TMCC in consultations with MA have come to the conclusion that it now impossible for the event to continue.

Discussions are being held with MA for the TMCC to hold the 2021 Australian Senior Track Championship at Qurindi next year.

The decision to cancel any Australian Championship is not taken lightly by MA and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.

All riders who have entered the event will be contacted by TMCC Club President – Paul Slade in due course.