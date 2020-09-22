2020 Australian Motocross Championship Update

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is continuing to review the ability to host the Australian Motocross Championship in 2020.

Since announcing its intent to evaluate running a condensed 2020 Australian Motocross Championship, MA have held a number of discussions with key stakeholders, venues and industry to create the framework, should COVID restrictions allow.

The response has been very positive, and MA would like to thank those involved for their commitment and hard work behind the scenes in this difficult COVID-19 environment.

MA is pleased to witness the positive news in relation to the reduction of COVID cases in Victoria and some State border restrictions beginning to ease. We know riders and teams are eager to race and MA is continuing to monitor the situation.

MA are now committed to provide a final update regarding the status of the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship no later than October 1, 2020.

MA are now committed to provide a final update regarding the status of the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship no later than October 1, 2020.