2020-2023 Whole Of Motorcycling Strategic Plan -Motorcycling Unleashed – Released

Earlier this year the Motorcycling Australia (MA) Alliance set about developing the 2020-2023 “whole of motorcycling” strategic plan – “MOTORCYCLING UNLEASHED”. The process of developing the strategic plan took several months and considered the contributions and feedback of a large group of stakeholders from across the sport. Today the MA Alliance released the completed plan that can be read in full at (https://www.ma.org.au/about-ma-2/operational-structure/strategic-plan/)

The strategic plan outlines the future direction of the MA Alliance by building on the significant achievements of the motorcycling community throughout the last five years.

Due to the improved systems and processes adopted, the MA Alliance is in a sound collective financial position. Their strong financial position coupled with the growing popularity of recreational motorcycling offers the MA Alliance a solid platform from which to grow motorcycling into the future.

The strategic priorities are guided by the core values of the MA Alliance and have been developed to take motorcycling into the future and secure the sport for the generations to come.

The strategic priorities that were identified in the strategic plan include:

One-Motorcycling

Consolidating national systems has been identified as the first strategic priority for the future. Following a positive cost benefit analysis, the adoption (of where it makes sense) of licensing, national finance, human resource, legal, commercial and communications processes and procedures will ensure efficiency across the MA Alliance whilst creating a united Motorcycling Australia Alliance brand to communicate and engage through.

Connecting Communities with Motorcycling

The MA Alliance identified the second strategic priority to significantly grow the number and diversity of people enjoying and benefitting from regular motorcycling experiences, either as participants, volunteers, or via the myriad of other engagement opportunities that motorcycling offers.

Performance Pathways

The further development of performance pathways was identified as the third strategic priority by the MA Alliance, to ensure that Australia continues to produce and support elite athletes.

The strategic plan will be delivered by working as one motorcycling community and by effectively fulfilling respective roles and responsibilities.

Over the next three years, the MA Alliance will be using a range of internal and external measurements to ensure the monitoring and progress. The MA Alliance will also measure the satisfaction levels across a range of areas, including membership, education, events, club support, and other service areas. This monitoring will ensure members, participants, volunteers, and workforce are well supported and are being provided value.

Chairperson of the MA Alliance – Brenton Matters commented: “The MA Alliance is committed to working together to achieve an aligned planning and operating model to address the issues which affect the future viability of motorcycling in this country.”

“In all we do, we are mindful that we operate in an ecosystem of various levels of management,” he said.

“At the end of the day Motorcycling Australia and State Controlling Bodies across the country, exist to provide value to our competitors, volunteers, social or recreational riders and commercial partners.”

