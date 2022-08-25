Motorcycling Australia

The all-new RiderNet 2.0 is live and we have this step-by-step guide to migrating your MA account over to the new system.





When you log into the new Ridernet 2.0 for the first time you will be required to reset your password and complete any missing mandatory information. This will ensure our information about you is up to date. During the initial transition phase, you may see some event pages still using the soon-to-be-outdated Ridernet 1.0. All events will be transitioned by September 26th, 2022. After that date, you will see all events running in Ridernet 2.0 While we have undertaken extensive testing and validation of the new system, it is expected that some bugs and issues will make themselves known. To ensure your account is in order, we would ask that once in the new system, you please review your profile- and let us know your feedback!

Send your feedback and questions to membershipsupport@ma.org.au



We are very much looking forward to bedding in the (VERY!) much improved Ridernet 2.0 system. This project seeks to deliver our members a smoother, easier, and trouble-free experience. With your feedback and support, we will achieve that.



If you have any questions, please refer them to the email helpline – membershipsupport@ma.org.au.