The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championships

It’s no April Fools! The 2022 Australian Speedway U 16’s 125cc Individual and Teams Championships kicks off at Sidewinders U16’s Club in South Australia on the 1st April with the morning gate draw followed by official practice day.

The Individual Championship will be run on Saturday (2nd April) over 20 heats with a B Final for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th point scorers after 20 heats. The final (A final) will be the top three-point scorers after 20 heats and the winner of the B final and they will ride off to decide the Australian Championship.

The following day (Sunday 3rd April), the Teams Championship will be run over 21 heats with 4 riders in each heat. No final will be run, as the final results are based on the points accumulated over the 21 heats.

The Teams Championship is State vs State for the Australian Championship.

Official Dates:

1 st April – Practice

The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championship are proudly supported by the Sidewinders Under 16 Speedway club.

1st – 3rd April 2022

RIDER STATE Cooper Antone NSW Beau Bailey NSW Kobi Canning SA Jake Fleet QLD Ambrose Fraser VIC Noah Grabham NSW Jordan Hargreaves SA Ashley Jansen – Batchelor SA Jordy Loftus QLD Anika Loftus QLD Mitchell McDiarmid WA Linkin Metcalf WA Lachlan Russell NSW Harry Sadler SA Sonny Spurgin NSW Darcey Timmis SA RESERVE RIDERS Hayden Kuchel SA Hayden Pascoe SA

