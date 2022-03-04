Motorcycling Australia

The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championships

It’s no April Fools! The 2022 Australian Speedway U 16’s 125cc Individual and Teams Championships kicks off at Sidewinders U16’s Club in South Australia on the 1st April with the morning gate draw followed by official practice day.

The Individual Championship will be run on Saturday (2nd April) over 20 heats with a B Final for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th point scorers after 20 heats. The final (A final) will be the top three-point scorers after 20 heats and the winner of the B final and they will ride off to decide the Australian Championship.

The following day (Sunday 3rd April), the Teams Championship will be run over 21 heats with 4 riders in each heat.  No final will be run, as the final results are based on the points accumulated over the 21 heats.

The Teams Championship is State vs State for the Australian Championship.

Official Dates: 

  • 1st April – Practice
  • 2nd April – 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual Championship
  • 3rd April –  2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Teams Championship

The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championship are proudly supported by the Sidewinders Under 16 Speedway club.

2022 AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY UNDER 16’s 125cc
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP
OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST
1st – 3rd April 2022

RIDER STATE
Cooper Antone NSW
Beau Bailey NSW
Kobi Canning SA
Jake Fleet QLD
Ambrose Fraser VIC
Noah Grabham NSW
Jordan Hargreaves SA
Ashley Jansen – Batchelor SA
Jordy Loftus QLD
Anika Loftus QLD
Mitchell McDiarmid WA
Linkin Metcalf WA
Lachlan Russell NSW
Harry Sadler SA
Sonny Spurgin NSW
Darcey Timmis SA
RESERVE RIDERS
Hayden Kuchel SA
Hayden Pascoe SA

 

2022 AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY UNDER 16’s 125cc
TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIP
OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST
1st – 3rd April 2022

RIDER STATE
Noah Grabham /

Beau Bailey

 NSW 1
Cooper Antone /

Lachlan Russell

 NSW 2
Jordy Loftus /

Anika Loftus

 QLD
Ashley Jansen – Batchelor /

Harry Sadler

 SA 1
Kobi Canning /

Darcey Timmis

 SA 2
Ambrose Fraser /

Sonny Spurgin

 VIC
Mitchell McDiarmid /

Linkin Metcalf

 WA