The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championships

It’s no April Fools! The 2022 Australian Speedway U 16’s 125cc Individual and Teams Championships kicks off at Sidewinders U16’s Club in South Australia on the 1st April with the morning gate draw followed by official practice day.
The Individual Championship will be run on Saturday (2nd April) over 20 heats with a B Final for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th point scorers after 20 heats. The final (A final) will be the top three-point scorers after 20 heats and the winner of the B final and they will ride off to decide the Australian Championship.
The following day (Sunday 3rd April), the Teams Championship will be run over 21 heats with 4 riders in each heat. No final will be run, as the final results are based on the points accumulated over the 21 heats.
The Teams Championship is State vs State for the Australian Championship.
Official Dates:
- 1st April – Practice
- 2nd April – 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual Championship
- 3rd April – 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Teams Championship
The 2022 Australian Speedway Under 16’s 125cc Individual and Team Championship are proudly supported by the Sidewinders Under 16 Speedway club.
2022 AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY UNDER 16’s 125cc
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP
OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST
1st – 3rd April 2022
|RIDER
|STATE
|Cooper Antone
|NSW
|Beau Bailey
|NSW
|Kobi Canning
|SA
|Jake Fleet
|QLD
|Ambrose Fraser
|VIC
|Noah Grabham
|NSW
|Jordan Hargreaves
|SA
|Ashley Jansen – Batchelor
|SA
|Jordy Loftus
|QLD
|Anika Loftus
|QLD
|Mitchell McDiarmid
|WA
|Linkin Metcalf
|WA
|Lachlan Russell
|NSW
|Harry Sadler
|SA
|Sonny Spurgin
|NSW
|Darcey Timmis
|SA
|RESERVE RIDERS
|Hayden Kuchel
|SA
|Hayden Pascoe
|SA
2022 AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY UNDER 16’s 125cc
TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIP
OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST
1st – 3rd April 2022
|RIDER
|STATE
|Noah Grabham /
Beau Bailey
|NSW 1
|Cooper Antone /
Lachlan Russell
|NSW 2
|Jordy Loftus /
Anika Loftus
|QLD
|Ashley Jansen – Batchelor /
Harry Sadler
|SA 1
|Kobi Canning /
Darcey Timmis
|SA 2
|Ambrose Fraser /
Sonny Spurgin
|VIC
|Mitchell McDiarmid /
Linkin Metcalf
|WA