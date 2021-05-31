Brook Secures Two Titles At Australian Senior Track Championships

Jarrod Brook has swept the Australian Senior Track Championships, winning both the Pro 450 class and MX Open class at Quirindi Showground Tamworth last weekend.
Held by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club in perfect conditions, nearly 200 riders competed in the Australian Senior Track Championships.
Maurice Brown won the 500 Slider class, Michael Slade took out the Sliders Open class and in the Slider 250 class Reece Crimeen was crowned Champion.
Mick Junior and Jack Grosser won the Track Sidecars class, while Kia Frame/ Mick Bryant won the Dirt Track Sidecars class.
Kenny Angle was crowned Champion of the Open Twin/Singles class and Kevin Doolan won the Evo And 2 Value Slider class.
James Sawdy took out the Pro 250 class and in the Ladies Open class Briony Henderickson took home the spoils.
In the ATV Ladies class Katherine Higgs sprayed the champagne while in the Open ATV class Matthew Griffiths was able to spray the victory champagne.
The Over 35 class saw Kenny Angel stand on the top step, Hugh Hope Hodgetts won both the 85cc and 85cc Modified classes and in the 200-250cc class Cameron Dunker celebrated in victory lane.
SLIDERS 500
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Total
|Rep
|Final
|401
|Maurice Brown
|18
|22
|25
|65
|25
|63
|Cordell Roderson
|20
|22
|25
|67
|22
|9
|Michael Slade
|25
|25
|22
|72
|20
Sliders Open
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Total
|Rep
|Final
|9
|Micky Slade
|25
|25
|22
|72
|25
|42
|Jordan Dall
|25
|25
|20
|70
|22
|63
|Cordell Rodgerson
|18
|20
|16
|54
|20
Slider 250
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Rd 4
|RD5
|total
|19
|Reece Crimeen
|22
|25
|25
|25
|25
|122
|32
|Shane Baker
|20
|20
|22
|22
|22
|106
|77
|Sean Walsh
|16
|16
|20
|18
|18
|88
Open Twin/Singles
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Final
|93
|Kenny Angle
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|11
|Darren Saxon
|22
|22
|22
|22
|88
|54
|Robbert Orr
|20
|18
|20
|18
|76
EVO & 2 Value Slider
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|rd 4
|total
|33
|Kevgin Doolan
|25
|25
|25
|75
|88
|Barry Morgan
|16
|22
|22
|60
|25
|Rick Schaffer
|18
|20
|20
|58
|
Pro 250
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Total
|Rep
|Final
|157
|James Sawdy
|22
|22
|22
|66
|25
|120
|Luke Bush
|22
|20
|20
|62
|22
|14
|Angus Hutchinson
|25
|25
|25
|75
|20
Pro 450
|
MX Open
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Total
|REPC
|final
|J21
|JARRED BROOK
|25
|25
|25
|75
|25
|42
|JORDAN DALL
|22
|25
|22
|69
|22
|14
|Thomas Herrick
|25
|22
|20
|67
|20
Ladies Open
|
ATV Ladies
|No
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Rd 4
|Rd 5
|Total
|32
|Katherine Higgs
|20
|25
|25
|25
|25
|120
|94
|Sharna Stimpson
|25
|20
|22
|22
|18
|107
|666
|Chevelle Green
|16
|22
|20
|20
|22
|100
ATV Open
|NO
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Total
|Rep
|Final
|67
|Matthew Griffiths
|25
|25
|22
|72
|25
|66
|Joshua Griffiths
|25
|25
|25
|75
|22
|93
|Chevy Green
|22
|22
|25
|69
|20
Over 35s
|
Dirt Track Sidecars
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Rd 4
|Total
|Final
|78
|Scott Sandow/Wayne Omeley
|25
|25
|25
|75
|22
|27
|Greg Parsonage/ T Green
|25
|22
|25
|72
|20
|20
|Kia Frame/ Mick Bryant
|22
|25
|22
|69
|25
Speedway Sidecars
|No
|Name
|Ht 1
|Ht 2
|Ht 3
|Ht 4
|Ht 5
|Ht 6
|Total
|Final
|49
|Darrin Fien/ J Siggus
|25
|25
|22
|22
|25
|119
|22
|79
|Mick Jnr/ Jack Grosser
|20
|22
|25
|22
|25
|114
|25
|67
|Mick SNR / Steven Bullock
|18
|20
|18
|20
|22
|98
|20
85cc
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Rd 4
|Total
|o6
|Hugh Hope Hodgetts
|22
|25
|25
|72
|97
|Tom Gotts
|25
|25
|22
|72
|N8
|Nate Jaeger
|18
|22
|20
|60
|
85cc Modified
|No
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Rd 4
|Rd 5
|Total
|6
|Hugh Hope Hodgetts
|22
|25
|22
|25
|94
|N8
|Nate Jaeger
|25
|22
|25
|22
|94
|5
|Hugo Holmes
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
200-250cc
|No
|Name
|Rd 1
|Rd 2
|Rd 3
|Rd 4
|Total
|105
|Cameron Dunker
|22
|25
|25
|25
|97
|18
|Talon Cardinale
|25
|22
|22
|18
|87
|122
|Cody Lewis
|16
|20
|20
|20
|76