Brook Secures Two Titles At Australian Senior Track Championships

Jarrod Brook has swept the Australian Senior Track Championships, winning both the Pro 450 class and MX Open class at Quirindi Showground Tamworth last weekend.

Held by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club in perfect conditions, nearly 200 riders competed in the Australian Senior Track Championships.

Maurice Brown won the 500 Slider class, Michael Slade took out the Sliders Open class and in the Slider 250 class Reece Crimeen was crowned Champion.

Mick Junior and Jack Grosser won the Track Sidecars class, while Kia Frame/ Mick Bryant won the Dirt Track Sidecars class.

Kenny Angle was crowned Champion of the Open Twin/Singles class and Kevin Doolan won the Evo And 2 Value Slider class.

James Sawdy took out the Pro 250 class and in the Ladies Open class Briony Henderickson took home the spoils.

In the ATV Ladies class Katherine Higgs sprayed the champagne while in the Open ATV class Matthew Griffiths was able to spray the victory champagne.

The Over 35 class saw Kenny Angel stand on the top step, Hugh Hope Hodgetts won both the 85cc and 85cc Modified classes and in the 200-250cc class Cameron Dunker celebrated in victory lane.

SLIDERS 500

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total Rep Final 401 Maurice Brown 18 22 25 65 25 63 Cordell Roderson 20 22 25 67 22 9 Michael Slade 25 25 22 72 20

Sliders Open

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total Rep Final 9 Micky Slade 25 25 22 72 25 42 Jordan Dall 25 25 20 70 22 63 Cordell Rodgerson 18 20 16 54 20

Slider 250

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 RD5 total 19 Reece Crimeen 22 25 25 25 25 122 32 Shane Baker 20 20 22 22 22 106 77 Sean Walsh 16 16 20 18 18 88

Open Twin/Singles

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Final 93 Kenny Angle 25 25 25 25 100 11 Darren Saxon 22 22 22 22 88 54 Robbert Orr 20 18 20 18 76

EVO & 2 Value Slider

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 rd 4 total 33 Kevgin Doolan 25 25 25 75 88 Barry Morgan 16 22 22 60 25 Rick Schaffer 18 20 20 58

Pro 250 No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total Rep Final 157 James Sawdy 22 22 22 66 25 120 Luke Bush 22 20 20 62 22 14 Angus Hutchinson 25 25 25 75 20

Pro 450

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total FINAL J21 JARRED BROOK 25 25 25 75 25 42 JORDAN DALL 25 25 25 75 22 16 GRAN CHARNOCK 18 25 20 63 20

MX Open

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total REPC final J21 JARRED BROOK 25 25 25 75 25 42 JORDAN DALL 22 25 22 69 22 14 Thomas Herrick 25 22 20 67 20

Ladies Open

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Rd 5 Total F04 Briony Henderickson 22 25 22 25 22 116 27 Brooke Goulding 25 16 25 22 25 113 82 Laura Saxon 20 22 20 20 20 102

ATV Ladies

No Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Rd 5 Total 32 Katherine Higgs 20 25 25 25 25 120 94 Sharna Stimpson 25 20 22 22 18 107 666 Chevelle Green 16 22 20 20 22 100

ATV Open

NO Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total Rep Final 67 Matthew Griffiths 25 25 22 72 25 66 Joshua Griffiths 25 25 25 75 22 93 Chevy Green 22 22 25 69 20

Over 35s

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 rep Total 93 KENNY ANGEL 25 22 25 72 17 TIM DARMODY 22 20 lap 1st 42 45 JOSH MCCOSKER 25 25 25 75

Dirt Track Sidecars

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Total Final 78 Scott Sandow/Wayne Omeley 25 25 25 75 22 27 Greg Parsonage/ T Green 25 22 25 72 20 20 Kia Frame/ Mick Bryant 22 25 22 69 25

Speedway Sidecars

No Name Ht 1 Ht 2 Ht 3 Ht 4 Ht 5 Ht 6 Total Final 49 Darrin Fien/ J Siggus 25 25 22 22 25 119 22 79 Mick Jnr/ Jack Grosser 20 22 25 22 25 114 25 67 Mick SNR / Steven Bullock 18 20 18 20 22 98 20

85cc

No Name Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Total o6 Hugh Hope Hodgetts 22 25 25 72 97 Tom Gotts 25 25 22 72 N8 Nate Jaeger 18 22 20 60 85cc Modified No Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Rd 5 Total 6 Hugh Hope Hodgetts 22 25 22 25 94 N8 Nate Jaeger 25 22 25 22 94 5 Hugo Holmes 20 20 20 20 80

200-250cc