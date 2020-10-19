COVID-19 Forces Postponement of 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship

Motorcycling Australia, in conjunction with the MA Track Commission and key stakeholders regret to advise of the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship which was scheduled for January 3rd – 13th 2021.

Whilst we are disappointed that the 2021 Australian Championship has had to be postponed, we believe it is in the best interest of the sport. With so much uncertainty around the national and international borders, and with a lot of our riders currently overseas we had to make a decision as early as possible.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the Track Commission are now concentrating on delivering a strong and successful condensed 2021 Championship in the latter part of 2021 pending Government restrictions around Covid-19.

MA sincerely thank all stakeholders, clubs, and riders for their support and understanding.