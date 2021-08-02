11 Aussie Riders Invited To 2022 ATC Selection Event

Eleven talented Australian riders have been invited to attend the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Selection Event in October.

More than 400 riders from 22 countries applied for the chance to race in the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and the 11 shortlisted riders from Australia a part of 100 riders shortlisted from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Vietnam who will attend the Selection Event on October 26 and 27, at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia.

There, the shortlisted riders must demonstrate their skills and riding ability around Sepang Karting Circuit.

The Selection Committee will then meet to analyse all the data and determine the final riders chosen to participate in the 2022 Cup, as well as a list of reserve riders.

The Australian riders invited for the Selection Event follow in the footsteps of fellow Australians who have competed in the Asia Talent Cup and are making their own mark in the Australian Superbike Championship or FIM World Championship events including Luke Power (ASBK Supersport), Carter Thompson (Oceania Junior Cup and YMi R3 Cup Champion), Jacob Roulstone (European Talent Cup) Harrison Voight (Moto3 Junior World Championship), Billy Van Eerde (Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup), Marianos Nikolas (2020 Oceania Junior Cup Champion, ) and Tom Drane (Dunlop Supersport 300 and Yamaha Finance R3 Cup).

The 11 Australian riders invited to attend the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Selection Event are:

Taiyo Aksu, 14-years-old

Varis Fleming, 14-years-old

Angus Grenfell, 14-years-old

William Hunt, 11-years-old

Toby James, 13-years-old

Ryan Larkin, 14-years-old

Jayden Martin, 13-ears-old

Jai Russo, 14-years-old

Levi Russo 13-years-old

Cameron Swain 12-years-old

Jordan White 15-years-old

Motorcycling Australian congratulates all 11 riders for being invited to the Selection Event.